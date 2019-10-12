BitTorrent Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $94.11 million and approximately $63.29 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and UPbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00203311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.01023586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00033007 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00088609 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitTorrent Token Profile

BitTorrent was first traded on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

BitTorrent Token Trading

BitTorrent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

