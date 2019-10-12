Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Cap Hits $96.89 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $96.89 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00006232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Exrates, Kucoin and Binance. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004077 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001091 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000811 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00050068 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Binance, Gate.io, YoBit, Indodax, Crex24, Huobi, OKEx, CoinBene, Coinnest, Kucoin, BtcTrade.im, HitBTC, Exrates and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

