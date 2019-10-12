Bitcoiin Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (B2G)

Bitcoiin (CURRENCY:B2G) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Bitcoiin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, CoinBene and OOOBTC. Bitcoiin has a market cap of $49,065.00 and approximately $535.00 worth of Bitcoiin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiin has traded down 54.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.03 or 0.02206845 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00056786 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Bitcoiin

Bitcoiin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitcoiin’s total supply is 59,178,452 coins and its circulating supply is 52,761,896 coins. The official message board for Bitcoiin is medium.com/@bitcoiin2gen . Bitcoiin’s official website is bitcoiin.com/en . Bitcoiin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoiin

Bitcoiin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, CoinBene and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

