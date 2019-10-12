BitBar (BTB) Hits Market Cap of $185,995.00

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 39.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, BitBar has traded up 71.5% against the US dollar. One BitBar coin can currently be bought for about $4.33 or 0.00051827 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange. BitBar has a market cap of $185,995.00 and $283.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,588.36 or 2.10614260 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000834 BTC.

BitBar (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 42,938 coins. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB . BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co . The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitBar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

