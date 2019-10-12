BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the August 30th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BKYI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered shares of BIO-key International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

BIO-key International stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.41. BIO-key International has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.62.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 167.36%.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

