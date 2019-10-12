Binance USD Market Capitalization Reaches $10.14 Million (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 12th. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $10.14 million and $1.71 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00012109 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and HitBTC.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00041103 BTC.
- MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007323 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $511.86 or 0.06134992 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000418 BTC.
- IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001125 BTC.
- Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000225 BTC.
- IOST (IOST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- MCO (MCO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00041967 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00016754 BTC.
Binance USD Profile
.
Binance USD Token Trading
Binance USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.