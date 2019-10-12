Binance USD Market Capitalization Reaches $10.14 Million (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 12th. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $10.14 million and $1.71 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00012109 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00041103 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $511.86 or 0.06134992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000225 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00041967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00016754 BTC.

Binance USD Profile