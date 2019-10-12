BidaskClub Upgrades Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Veracyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Veracyte from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC set a $34.00 target price on Veracyte and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.86.

VCYT traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.30. 465,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,283. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $30.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $202,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,345.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $395,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,964 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth $86,400,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth $638,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 47,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

