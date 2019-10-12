BidaskClub Lowers Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

RDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Reading International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reading International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Reading International alerts:

NASDAQ RDI opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51. Reading International has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $264.08 million, a P/E ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Reading International had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million.

In related news, EVP Margaret Cotter sold 8,500 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $105,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 801,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,834.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Reading International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 839,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 692,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after buying an additional 8,251 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 525,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 18,417 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 32.4% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 73,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.