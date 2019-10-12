BidaskClub Lowers ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of ICF International to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.83.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. ICF International has a 1-year low of $60.22 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. ICF International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ICF International will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.01%.

In other ICF International news, CEO Sudhakar Kesavan sold 3,034 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $257,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,130,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,000. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,060,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the first quarter worth $7,562,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the first quarter worth $2,327,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 308.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 13.2% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 325,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,700,000 after buying an additional 38,051 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

