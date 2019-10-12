BidaskClub Lowers Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34. Arrow Financial has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $488.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

In related news, Director Gary C. Dake sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $112,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David S. Demarco sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $91,097.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,585 shares of company stock valued at $407,774 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.