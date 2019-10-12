BidaskClub Downgrades TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) to Hold

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $619.13 million, a PE ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $25.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.73 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 41,883 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,047,493.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 472,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,815,949.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 25,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $581,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,273. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in TechTarget by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in TechTarget by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 123,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,592,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 59,310 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

