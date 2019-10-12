BidaskClub Downgrades Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) to Strong Sell

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EDIT. ValuEngine upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price target on Editas Medicine and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $32.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.49.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 412.70%. The business had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 5,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $134,135.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 137,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 75,782 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

