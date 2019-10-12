BidaskClub Downgrades Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

AERI has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.15. 3,268,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.52. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $60.81. The company has a market cap of $825.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.07. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.52% and a negative net margin of 478.81%. The company had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vicente Anido, Jr. acquired 26,250 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $499,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,718,945.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii acquired 189,555 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.43 per share, with a total value of $4,630,828.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 562,698 shares of company stock worth $13,088,866. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2,330.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 497.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $276,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

