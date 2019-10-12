BHP Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 933 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 586% compared to the average daily volume of 136 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBL shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

BBL stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $38.04 and a 12-month high of $51.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.56 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 51.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,601 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $3,900,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $1,678,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 62,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

