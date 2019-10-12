BF-B (NASDAQ:BF-B) Downgraded to Neutral at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners downgraded shares of BF-B (NASDAQ:BF-B) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut BF-B from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

BF-B stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.98. 1,225,576 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.08.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskey, vodka, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueur. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Korbel, Woodford Reserve, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Early Times, Old Forester, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Coopers' Craft, Collingwood, and Slane Irish brands.

