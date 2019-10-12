Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital set a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cleveland Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.56.

NYSE:BBY opened at $69.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $78.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $68,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly sold 407,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $27,315,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 962,678 shares of company stock valued at $69,039,686. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 444,031 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,553,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,434 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 254,742 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $18,102,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

