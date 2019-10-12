Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer, including both hematological and solid tumors, as well as orphan inherited blood disorders. The Company’s lead clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing BPX-201, a dendritic cell cancer vaccine, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

BLCM opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 169.33% and a negative net margin of 4,081.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bellicum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard A. Fair acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 66,561 shares in the company, valued at $83,201.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $79,640. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLCM. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 1,497.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 23,088 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 256.6% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.