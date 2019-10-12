Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €114.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BEI has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Independent Research set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.64 ($117.03).

BEI stock opened at €103.35 ($120.17) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of €109.37 and a 200-day moving average of €103.38. Beiersdorf has a fifty-two week low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a fifty-two week high of €117.25 ($136.34).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

