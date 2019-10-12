Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Telsey Advisory Group

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.31% from the company’s previous close.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $19.57.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 825.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at about $116,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.