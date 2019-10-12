Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €112.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BC8. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Independent Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €92.89 ($108.01).

Shares of Bechtle stock opened at €94.70 ($110.12) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €90.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €94.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €62.05 ($72.15) and a 12 month high of €110.80 ($128.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

