Beam Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $41.72 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Beam coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00009522 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. Beam has a market cap of $31.99 million and approximately $41.72 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00204851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.10 or 0.01032257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00031853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00041173 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003294 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

BEAM is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 40,238,960 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.