BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stock Position Increased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $48.93. 904,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,758. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.75 and a 12-month high of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. BCE had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.601 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s payout ratio is 87.82%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCE. TD Securities lifted their target price on BCE from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Desjardins downgraded BCE to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BCE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

