BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the August 30th total of 9,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on BCE. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Desjardins downgraded BCE to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BCE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on BCE from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

BCE stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average of $46.05. BCE has a 1 year low of $38.75 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. BCE had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.601 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in BCE by 1.2% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 22,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 12,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

