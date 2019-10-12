BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) vs. CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NYSE:HGSH) Head to Head Review

CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) and BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CAHS China HGS Real Estate and BBX Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAHS China HGS Real Estate $65.49 million 0.47 $5.24 million N/A N/A BBX Capital $961.79 million 0.45 $35.10 million N/A N/A

BBX Capital has higher revenue and earnings than CAHS China HGS Real Estate.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CAHS China HGS Real Estate and BBX Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAHS China HGS Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A BBX Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

BBX Capital has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 148.87%. Given BBX Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BBX Capital is more favorable than CAHS China HGS Real Estate.

Profitability

This table compares CAHS China HGS Real Estate and BBX Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAHS China HGS Real Estate -1.01% -0.25% -0.11% BBX Capital 0.76% 1.83% 0.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CAHS China HGS Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of BBX Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 69.9% of CAHS China HGS Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of BBX Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

CAHS China HGS Real Estate has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBX Capital has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BBX Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. CAHS China HGS Real Estate does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BBX Capital beats CAHS China HGS Real Estate on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CAHS China HGS Real Estate Company Profile

China HGS Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. It also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings. In addition, the company offers various services, such as land acquisition, project planning, design management, construction management, sales and marketing, and property management. China HGS Real Estate Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hanzhong, the People's Republic of China.

BBX Capital Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring. It typically does not invest in industries or companies whose ultimate returns are event driven. The firm seeks to invest across a broad range of industries ranging from service to manufacturing businesses. The firm prefers to acquire controlling interests in its portfolio companies and can also consider minority investments. BFC Financial Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

