BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Frances del Rio de la Plata S.A. is a full-service banker for large corporations, middle market businesses and individuals. The Company operates approximately 74 branches in Argentina, 8 branches in Uruguay and a sibsidiary bank in the Cayman Islands. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded BBVA Banco Frances from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

BBAR stock opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $890.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. BBVA Banco Frances has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $14.23.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $341.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BBVA Banco Frances will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBAR. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,470,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 394.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 36,040 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 30,293 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 731,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 285,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

About BBVA Banco Frances

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

