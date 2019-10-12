Bat Group Inc (NASDAQ:GLG) Short Interest Down 38.7% in September

Bat Group Inc (NASDAQ:GLG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the August 30th total of 153,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bat Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bat Group Inc (NASDAQ:GLG) by 507.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,208 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Bat Group worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLG stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. 67,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,885. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. Bat Group has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Bat Group had a negative net margin of 331.46% and a negative return on equity of 122.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter.

About Bat Group

Bat Group, Inc engages in leasing used cars to individual and corporate customers under the Batcar brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei. It also rents cars to other auto rental companies at a discounted rate, as well as provides car pooling services. The company was formerly known as China Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to Bat Group, Inc in June 2019.

