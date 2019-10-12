Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) Major Shareholder Master Fund Lp Outerbridge Purchases 102,726 Shares

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) major shareholder Master Fund Lp Outerbridge acquired 102,726 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $322,559.64. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Master Fund Lp Outerbridge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Master Fund Lp Outerbridge acquired 475,987 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $1,432,720.87.

On Monday, September 30th, Master Fund Lp Outerbridge acquired 59,328 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $186,289.92.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Master Fund Lp Outerbridge acquired 1,073,216 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $3,445,023.36.

Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. Barnes & Noble Education Inc has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $319.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.57 million. Barnes & Noble Education had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNED. TheStreet lowered Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Sidoti lowered Barnes & Noble Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNED. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

