Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. Barings BDC posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 152.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 million.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barings BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

In related news, Director John Switzer purchased 3,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Barings LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC during the second quarter worth about $134,214,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,318,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,254,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 33.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,062,000 after purchasing an additional 439,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 14.7% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,002,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after purchasing an additional 385,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

BBDC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. 155,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,751. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $10.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

