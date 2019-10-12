Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Short Interest Update

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,770,000 shares, a growth of 84.1% from the August 30th total of 5,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 881,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at $46,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 210.7% in the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

BNS opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.68. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $48.34 and a one year high of $57.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.682 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

