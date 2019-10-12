Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 212,646 Shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) by 353.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,646 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.13% of Corindus Vascular Robotics worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVRS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Shares of CVRS stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million.

Several research firms have commented on CVRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cowen cut shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $4.28 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Corindus Vascular Robotics

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted systems for use in interventional vascular procedures in the United States and internationally. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for coronary and peripheral interventional procedures.

