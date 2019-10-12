Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 20,755 Shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Senseonics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares in the last quarter. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the second quarter worth $408,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Senseonics by 16.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Senseonics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

In related news, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow bought 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $97,350.00. Company insiders own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. Senseonics Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $4.15.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 million.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

