Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Commerce from a f rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bank of Commerce from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOCH traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 24,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $199.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.31% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.09 million. Analysts expect that Bank of Commerce will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

In other Bank of Commerce news, CFO James A. Sundquist acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,117.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl L. Silberstein acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,027. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $133,150 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 539.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 443.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

