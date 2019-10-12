Bank of America Reiterates “$295.00” Price Target for Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Bank of America set a $295.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on DPZ. Argus downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research set a $320.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.00.
Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $257.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.79. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $302.05. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
See Also: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.