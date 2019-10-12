Bank of America Reiterates “$295.00” Price Target for Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Bank of America set a $295.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DPZ. Argus downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research set a $320.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.00.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $257.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.79. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $302.05. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $820.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

