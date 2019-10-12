Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.35% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHEN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 220.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 622.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 633.3% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1,181.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHEN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.07. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $158.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

