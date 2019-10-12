Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 66,917 Shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH) by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,917 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 4.23% of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,998,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,370,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 270.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 30,642 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.57.

