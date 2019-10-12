Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 916.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 2.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BBVA traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,249,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.46. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $6.44.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 23.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

