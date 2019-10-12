Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $13,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 10.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 3.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Ball by 96.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 121,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after buying an additional 59,686 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in Ball by 74.6% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 180,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after buying an additional 77,218 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of Ball stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.92. The stock had a trading volume of 65,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,923. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.24 and a 1 year high of $81.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $695,481.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 447,699 shares in the company, valued at $32,511,901.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Taylor II sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $3,715,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,376,638.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,707,950. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLL. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ball from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.