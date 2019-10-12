AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Shares Down 11.3%

Shares of AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) fell 11.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.47, 555,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 207% from the average session volume of 180,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZRX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AzurRx BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.09.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZRX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the second quarter worth $57,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AzurRx BioPharma by 57.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 255.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 186,985 shares in the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

