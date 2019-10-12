Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

AX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley set a $33.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

AX traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.25. 259,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,722. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Axos Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

