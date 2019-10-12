Axe (AXE) Market Capitalization Hits $3.22 Million

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00007746 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange. Axe has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axe has traded 35% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 4,977,771 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com . The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

