Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 639.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 633.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,610,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,100. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.