Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

AWRE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.93. 3,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,905. Aware has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58 and a beta of -0.25.

Get Aware alerts:

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Aware had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter.

In other Aware news, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc bought 1,238,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,602,731.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aware by 1.5% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aware by 1.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aware by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aware during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 22.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK – Inquire, biometric services platform – BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform – Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.