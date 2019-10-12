Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.33.

CAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on Avis Budget Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.14. 7,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.86. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $37.27.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 75.35% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,845,000 after purchasing an additional 40,079 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 87.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 43.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 829,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,903,000 after purchasing an additional 251,314 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 39,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

