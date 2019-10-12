Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives $9.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,780,000 after buying an additional 27,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after buying an additional 158,941 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 528.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 643,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 541,028 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 1,206.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 369,816 shares during the period. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVID stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 239,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,412. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88. Avid Technology has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $271.08 million, a PE ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.90.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

