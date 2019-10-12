Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.63

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$11.63 and last traded at C$11.58, with a volume of 96468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.43.

APR.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $347.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.96%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

