Auctus Tops One Day Volume of $287.00 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 12th. Auctus has a market capitalization of $118,375.00 and $287.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00207459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.72 or 0.01025487 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031054 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00087580 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Auctus Token Profile

Auctus’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,845,665 tokens. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

