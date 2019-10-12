AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATRC. Northland Securities lowered shares of AtriCure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC set a $39.00 target price on shares of AtriCure and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AtriCure from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. AtriCure has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $34.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.76 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 1,454 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $47,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,039,381. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 48,804 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,250,846.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,242.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

