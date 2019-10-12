Atria Investments LLC Sells 593 Shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CEO. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in CNOOC during the second quarter worth $19,834,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CNOOC by 295.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 110,549 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in CNOOC by 25.1% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 343,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,457,000 after acquiring an additional 68,888 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in CNOOC by 9.0% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 344,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,972,000 after acquiring an additional 28,544 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in CNOOC by 103.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 27,655 shares during the period. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNOOC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, CICC Research raised shares of CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Shares of CNOOC stock opened at $154.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.25. CNOOC Ltd has a 52-week low of $139.77 and a 52-week high of $193.66.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $4.2068 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.14%.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

