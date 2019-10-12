Atria Investments LLC Sells 19,200 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Kroger by 57.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Kroger by 60.3% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Kroger by 46.3% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 190,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 125.3% in the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 166,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. Kroger Co has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $31.98.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.34 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim set a $26.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America set a $28.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Kroger from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.39.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $104,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,652 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $120,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,796 shares in the company, valued at $878,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,523 shares of company stock worth $3,780,319. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

