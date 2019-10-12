Atria Investments LLC Purchases 917 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1,394.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1,515.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 214.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 55.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 39.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $115.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.37. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.66 and a twelve month high of $116.59.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research set a $116.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup set a $120.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

In related news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $8,114,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $83,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Maxwell sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,254 shares in the company, valued at $777,266.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,519 shares of company stock valued at $9,408,464. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

